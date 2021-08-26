$878.30 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $878.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.30 million to $897.03 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 488,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,933. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

