9,200 Shares in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 438.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.