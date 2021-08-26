$925.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $925.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $939.80 million and the lowest is $909.59 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 3,513,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,482. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

