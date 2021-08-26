Aave Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $357.46 or 0.00754308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $360.99 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00098063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,146,576 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.