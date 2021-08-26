Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.49. The stock had a trading volume of 830,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.