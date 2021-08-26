Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.70 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

