Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 13,134,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,819,775. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

