Abbrea Capital LLC Has $528,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

