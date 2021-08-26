Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of -276.76, a PEG ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

