Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.80. 1,045,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

