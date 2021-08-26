Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.90. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

