Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.