Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.