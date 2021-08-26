AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV stock remained flat at $$120.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,026,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,539. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

