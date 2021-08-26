Absci Corp’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) Quiet Period To End on August 31st

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Absci has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $31.53.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

