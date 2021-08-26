Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.49. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132. Acciona has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

