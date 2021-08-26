Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

