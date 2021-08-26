Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 361.0% from the July 29th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

