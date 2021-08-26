Add.xyz Price Hits $0.16 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $949,675.77 and approximately $6,369.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

