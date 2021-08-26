Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 30,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

