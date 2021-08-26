Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of ACET opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 over the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

