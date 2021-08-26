ADiTx Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 48,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30,683% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.