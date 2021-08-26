Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of AMIGY opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.