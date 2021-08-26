Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $656.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $661.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.