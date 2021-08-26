Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.