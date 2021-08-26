Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $223.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

