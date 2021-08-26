Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 8,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 44,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.