Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.69 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

PXH stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

