Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,323 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Okta by 83.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Okta by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

