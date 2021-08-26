Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

