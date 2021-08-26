Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 282,268 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 814,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 514,215 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 722,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83.

