Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

