Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

