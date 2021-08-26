Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,432 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth $1,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.