Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

