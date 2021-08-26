Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 246,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19,710.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

