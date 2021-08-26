Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

