AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,015. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

