Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,126. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

