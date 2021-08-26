Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

