Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.38

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 114904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOIFF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.