Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 255,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,038,478 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

