Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.