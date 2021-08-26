Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 220.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,300. The stock has a market cap of $449.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

