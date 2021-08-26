Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 115 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

Alamo Group stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

