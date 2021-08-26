Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.38. 28,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

