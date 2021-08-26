Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,132. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

