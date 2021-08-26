Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

