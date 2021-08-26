Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 253.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

