Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

